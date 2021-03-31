EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 153,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,365 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 210,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

