Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $190.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 290,864 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $190,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,594,000 after buying an additional 230,969 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 28,101,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,728,761,000 after buying an additional 529,300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 228,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.16.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

