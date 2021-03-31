EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.24% of EQT worth $72,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EQT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 4,682.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $26,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

