EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien Acquires 5,000 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$22.99 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,950.00 ($82,107.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 104.39%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

