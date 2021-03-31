EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $18.86. EQT shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 7,321 shares trading hands.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

