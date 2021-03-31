Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Up 65.1% in March

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Equatorial Energia stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Equatorial Energia has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

