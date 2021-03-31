Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 96,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.93. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.