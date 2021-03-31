Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. 83,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

