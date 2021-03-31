Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AAL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

