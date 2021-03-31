Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank First Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank First in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. Bank First has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

