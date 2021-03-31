Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Elbit Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Elbit Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.