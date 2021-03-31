Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LTC Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

NYSE LTC opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LTC Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 110.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.