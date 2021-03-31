Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HTGM opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

