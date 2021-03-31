Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

MBIO stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

