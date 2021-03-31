Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.07. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $172.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

