Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 31st (AEVA, BILI, BKNG, BMBL, CHWY, DASH, EBAY, EXPE, FB, GDDY)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 31st:

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

