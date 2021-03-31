Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 31st (AEVA, BILI, BKNG, BMBL, CHWY, DASH, EBAY, EXPE, FB, GDDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 31st:

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

