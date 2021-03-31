Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (ADS, ANGO, APR, APTV, ARCB, AUTO, AYI, BMW, CBAY, CE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 31st:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apria (NYSE:APR)

had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $152.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $435.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $453.00 to $434.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $390.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $409.00 to $374.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $158.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $54.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $7.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $570.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $520.00 to $600.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.60 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €275.00 ($323.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $330.00 to $345.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $82.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

