Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (CUBI, EXP, HEN3, IGMS, LULU, PFG, PRI, PRU, REG, RGA)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 31st:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by Truist from $135.00 to $160.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target increased by Truist from $86.00 to $119.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $446.00 to $388.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by Truist from $50.00 to $57.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $146.00.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by Truist from $11.00 to $13.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $40.00.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $155.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $73.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00.

