Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (CUBI, EXP, HEN3, IGMS, LULU, PFG, PRI, PRU, REG, RGA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 31st:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by Truist from $135.00 to $160.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target increased by Truist from $86.00 to $119.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $446.00 to $388.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by Truist from $50.00 to $57.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $146.00.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by Truist from $11.00 to $13.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $40.00.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $155.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $73.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00.

