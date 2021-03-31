Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis Sells 10,000 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. 84,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

