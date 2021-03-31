Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson Sells 343 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 84,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,866. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,332,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.