Era Swap Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $170,955.60 and approximately $397,752.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.53 or 0.00632334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.