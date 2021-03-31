ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.44. 29,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 386,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.