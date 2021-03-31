Essentia Price Up 64.4% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.