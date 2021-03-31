Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.22. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 20,697 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essential Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

