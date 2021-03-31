Eterbase Coin Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.