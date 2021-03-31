Etrion (TSE:ETX) Trading 15.7% Higher

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.41. 168,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 108,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$141.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

Get Etrion alerts:

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.