EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.

About EU supply (LON:EUSP)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

