Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of EWY traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $89.69. 188,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,749. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

