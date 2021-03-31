Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 327.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

