Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 404.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NEE stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 73,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

