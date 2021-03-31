Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 204.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

