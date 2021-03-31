Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,418 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.87.

