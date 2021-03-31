Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 852 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 84,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $148.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

