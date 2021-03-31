EUNO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,587.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $17,587.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.63 or 0.00673462 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,160,983,931 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

