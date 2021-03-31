EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

