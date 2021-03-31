Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $958.24

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 958.24 ($12.52) and traded as high as GBX 961 ($12.56). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 954 ($12.46), with a volume of 90,878 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 974.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 958.24.

In related news, insider Colin R. Day bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.16) per share, with a total value of £37,940 ($49,568.85). Also, insider Timothy Pennington bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,840 ($49,438.20).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

