Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.89

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

EUTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

