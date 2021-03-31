Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EUTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

