Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

EVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

