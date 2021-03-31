Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $11.11. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

