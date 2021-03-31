EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $770,352.79

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. EventChain has a market cap of $770,352.79 and $30,125.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

