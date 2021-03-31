Evercore ISI Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.04.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.