Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3,469.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,401 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Evergy worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. 12,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

