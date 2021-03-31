Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

