Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.84 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $299.21 million and $50.84 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,982,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,749,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

