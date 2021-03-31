Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.97 and traded as high as C$14.55. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 17,584 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$222,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,832,400. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $412,400 in the last three months.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

