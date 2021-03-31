Evolus, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

