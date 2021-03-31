Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.21% of Evolving Systems worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $72,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Karen Singer sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $217,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,820 shares of company stock worth $648,172. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

