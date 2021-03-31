Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $89,544.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,944.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $220.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

