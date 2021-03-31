Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.94

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.94 and traded as high as C$10.81. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 47,033 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XTC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$420.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,443,807. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$100,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,949.25. Insiders sold a total of 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992 in the last ninety days.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

